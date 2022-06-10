Advertisement

Endangered Child Alert for missing Smyrna teen


Tegan Harman was last seen on June 7.
Tegan Harman was last seen on June 7.(Smyrna Police Department/TBI)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old Smyrna girl.

Tegan Harman was last seen on June 7. She has a known medical condition and is believed to be without her medication.

Tegan is 5-feet tall, weighs 95 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes. There is no known clothing description or direction of travel.

If you have any information on Tegan’s whereabouts, call Smyrna Police at 615-459-6644 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Silver Alert has been issued for Jerry Mack Williams in Cookeville.
Silver Alert issued for missing Cookeville man
Tarek Mentouri was released on bond on Aug. 18, 2021.
Former Nashville massage therapist’s attorney asks charges to be tried separately
Franklin Police are trying to identify suspects who shot fireworks at a woman in the Walmart...
Franklin PD seek to ID suspects who shot fireworks at woman in Walmart parking lot
WSMV Friday CMA forecast
Friday afternoon FIRST ALERT forecast