Endangered Child Alert for missing Smyrna teen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old Smyrna girl.

Tegan Harman was last seen on June 7. She has a known medical condition and is believed to be without her medication.

Tegan is 5-feet tall, weighs 95 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes. There is no known clothing description or direction of travel.

If you have any information on Tegan’s whereabouts, call Smyrna Police at 615-459-6644 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

