CMA Fest returns bringing worldwide country fans to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With 200,000 to 300,000 people expected in downtown Nashville through Sunday, you’re bound to find people who had really made a long trip.

After two years of cancellations, CMA Fest returned to Nashville Thursday, kicking off four days and nights of non-stop music.

Tammy and Brad Wilson made the trip from Canada, a 30-hour drive.

“It was very sad so I took a winter trip here, but I couldn’t’ wait till they said, ‘We’re bringing you back,’” Tammy Wilson said. “I just rolled my tickets over for two years and I’m back again.

Several first responders have been preparing to help Metro Police keep people safe at the CMA Fest.

Metro Police were out in force on Broadway Thursday, directing both vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Part of Lower Broadway was closed off for vendors and pop-up businesses.

One couple visiting from England had no idea they were visiting the weekend of country music’s biggest party.

“It’s brilliant. It’s like home,” one of them said. “Like the goose fair.”

Over the course of the weekend, more than 83 artists will perform across several different stages around Nashville.

Here is a list of things you cannot bring into the venues at CMA Fest:

Aerosol

Pets

Bags that aren’t clear

Chairs

Confederate flags

E-cigarettes

Outside alcohol

Umbrellas

