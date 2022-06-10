CMA Fest isn’t just good for music lovers, but for vendors too

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It isn’t just music lovers who are excited for the return of the CMA Fest; those who get to be a part of the non-music aspect of the festival are glad for the four-day event.

Some local businesses were vendors and were lined along Broadway for the first day of the festival.

“You can hang them on your porch, your balcony,” Mike Helmuth of SoCo Swings said.

The Franklin-based company makes unique swings and had several set up on the side of Broadway where festival goers got to sit and enjoy this swing.

“This is our first year at the CMA Fest. We have three booth locations,” Helmuth said.

While the music draws your ears on Broadway, your eyes also have things that catch your attention.

Besides the swings, there were hot dog carts.

“I’ve been here before at CMA. We have more excited people coming for CMA Fest,” Ahmed Karim, owner of Music City Hotdogs, said.

He said he has four carts at different places for the festival.

For these local businesses, there are two reasons for being vendors for the four-day event, seeing people and more business.

“People come from everywhere to this. That’s what we need. People that haven’t seen our products. People coming from New York, New Jersey,” Helmuth said. “A lot of people have already seen them down here, but when you get a group of people from everywhere, it’s just great for our business.”

On the first day of CMA Fest, business has been good.

“We have done 2,000 to 3,000 hot dogs today,” Karim said. “I’ve done a lot today. I am excited.”

“It’s been filled up all day long. The sales are good, people are buying,” Helmuth said.

Both are glad to see the music event return after the last few years have been tough on businesses.

“It’s been hurting us over the past couple of years with COVID, not being able to do some shows. Some shows have canceled. We’re glad to see this one is back,” Helmuth said.

If you ask Helmuth, the CMA Fest is good for more than just music lovers.

“CMA Fest is good for everybody here,” Helmuth said.

Both businesses owners said they will be on Broadway for the remaining three days of the festival.

