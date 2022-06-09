Titans hold youth camp featuring long snapper Morgan Cox
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans held one of seven planned youth football camps across the state at Christ Presbyterian Academy on Wednesday featuring long snapper Morgan Cox.
The kids learned proper football fundamentals, skills and position techniques, as well as teamwork skills and the value of good character. They were taught by Tennessee high school coaches as well as former Titans players in addition to Cox.
The Titans will also hold youth camps across the state on the following dates:
- Friday, June 10: Christian Brothers High School, Memphis
- Wednesday, June 15: Hardin Valley Academy, Knoxville
- Friday, June 17: Franklin Road Academy, Nashville
- Wednesday, June 22: Oakland High School, Murfreesboro
- Friday, June 24: East Hamilton High School, Chattanooga
For information on how to attend the camps, click here.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.