Rucker, Gibson Guitars makes donation to NMAAM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This week has been a week of giving back to Music City.

Gibson Guitars gave a special donation to the National Museum of African American Music at the Gibson Garage. It’s part of the Gibson Gives initiative.

They had a special guest to announce the donation – Darius Rucker.

Rucker signed a guitar that will be auctioned off. It had a $30,000 check inside to benefit the museum’s fund for music education.

“When I get involved with something like Gibson Gives it’s great for me. I’ve been playing Gibson – I don’t remember when I didn’t play Gibsons on stage. They’ve been a part of my life for so long, doing the great things they’re doing for music and education,” Rucker said. “The first thing that goes in schools usually are the music programs when they have to cut budgets. What Gibson Gives is doing is awesome, and to be a part of that makes me feel like I’m doing something.”

After making the donation, Rucker played a song or two. He will be one of the performers on Thursday night at Nissan Stadium.

