Pedestrian killed while crossing interstate in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are reporting that a pedestrian was struck and killed on Wednesday night in South Nashville.

According to police, a man ran out on the westbound side of I-24 near the I-40 split and was hit by a Nissan Maxima around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The man was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. He was not carrying any identification.

Police said 24-year-old Tomasina Dixon was traveling west on I-40 in the Maxima when she approached the I-24 West interchange in the left lane. Dixon told police she saw the man standing just off the road, then he suddenly darted into her lane. She said it was too quick for her to avoid hitting him.

Dixon did not appear impaired in any way at the time of the incident, however, she did not have a valid driver’s license or insurance in the car and was placed under arrest. Dixon was released just after 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.