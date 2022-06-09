Nashvillians react to house vote to raise semi-automatic gun purchase age

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The U.S. House voted to raise the minimum age to purchase a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21.

It was part of a legislative package that passed by 223 to 204.

The decision by the house is good news to some people News 4 spoke to in Nashville.

“The first initial thought is that I think it’s a trend in the right direction. And it’s a step towards having like responsible gun laws, which in my circle, it’s Something that everybody is for. So I think it’s a good thing,” said Luis Randon, an Air Force Veteran.

This veteran said he hopes responsible gun laws are something all people can agree on and adds something has to be done to prevent shootings like in Uvalde, Texas.

“But I still think that gun ownership is still a privilege in these United States, and a more mature demographic would certainly be more responsible,” said Randon.

It comes after recent mass shootings in the country, including Uvalde, where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

So the move by the House is welcome news to soon-to-be teacher Manon Diz.

“I’ll be starting my teaching career next year, and I think, a great step in the right direction, and I hope that we can continue to see change,” said Manon Diz, who will be starting her teaching career next year. “It does give me some peace of mind knowing that there are people who care about the lives of children and about protecting them in a space that’s supposed to be safe,” she added.

Bob Allen at Royal Range In Nashville said they train many young people under 21 to use firearms for their safety.

“Let’s say that a young lady and a gentleman who are, let’s say the lady is 19 years old college student she’s having a domestic problem with her boyfriend,” said Allen, Director of Training at Royal Range. “We give her some training and sell her a rifle or shotgun; she can defend herself against a possible deadly force domestic violence situation. So that’s why we think that an 18-year-old young lady or man who needs to defend themselves is a right in certain circumstances. I mean, it’s something we should be able to do,” he added.

Experts said no matter the law, it all comes down to training.

“Whether you’re 18 or 21 or 50, and you buy a rifle, handgun, or shotgun, you need some training. It’s not something you grow up with, you know, automatically. You need some excellent professional training with it,” said Allen with Royal Range.

According to the Gifford’s Law Center, only seven states have raised the age to 21 for semi-automatic rifles.

Experts say you have to be 21 to buy a handgun in Tennessee but 18 to buy a semi-automatic rifle.

Allen said since news of possibly raising the age for semi-automatic, there hasn’t been an increase in the sale of that particular firearm or ammunition. But they have seen more people signing up for training classes; most people are first-time firearm users.

“For people who’ve never held a firearm wanted to tell me I had to learn how to protect myself just because of how the world is going right now,” Allen said.

