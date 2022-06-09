Advertisement

Franklin man’s body recovered from Percy Priest Lake

Emergency personnel are searching for a possible missing swimmer after a man jumped from a cliff on Percy Priest Lake on Memorial Day.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a Franklin man who jumped from a cliff on Percy Priest Lake on Memorial Day has been found.

Metro Police said the body of Mauro Orduna, 38, was discovered by boaters on Friday. He had been last seen by friends on Memorial Day.

Orduna had been swimming and reportedly consuming alcohol when he jumped around 40-50 feet off a large cliff. Witnesses reported he never returned to the surface.

The Nashville Fire Department, Nashville Office of Emergency Management and Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency searched for the body for several hours on Memorial Day but could not find it.

