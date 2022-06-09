First Alert Forecast: Mix of clouds and sunshine today before more rain on Friday

A nice break from the rain is expected across the Mid State today with a good mix of clouds and sunshine along with temperatures in the lower to mid 80s this afternoon. Tonight, will be partly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s.

We’re not totally done with the rain just yet as a weak wave of energy will push through the Mid State tomorrow and bring us a couple of hit or miss showers and storms late in the day. The good news is that this does not look to wash out the day completely, and we also are not seeing any severe weather threat as of now. Highs tomorrow will try and get back near 80, but some of us stay in the 70s.

Saturday is going to start off cloudy, but those clouds should break for some nice afternoon sunshine. Highs Saturday afternoon will push back into the lower and mid 80s.

We’ll start to turn up the heat again on Sunday with highs flirting with 90 degrees once again! We’ll have more sunshine to go around in the afternoon and it will gradually get more humid as well.

Temperatures will push well into the 90s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week with very humid air making a comeback as well. While each day does look mostly dry, I can’t totally rule out a pop-up shower each afternoon for now.

