Davidson County Clerk’s main office to close after COVID outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Davidson County Clerk’s main office will close the remainder of the week following an outbreak of employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, County Clerk Brenda Wynn said.

The Clerk’s main office in the Howard Office Building, 700 Second Ave. S., will be closed Thursday and Friday to undergo a deep cleaning with plans to reopen on Monday at 8 a.m.

The decision to close the office was made in coordination with the Metro Public Health Department, Metro General Services and the Davidson County Clerk’s Office in the interest of public safety for both the employees and citizens of Nashville.

Motor vehicle title and registration services will be available at all five branch offices located throughout the county.

For those needing marriage licenses, the clerk’s office recommends visiting a clerk’s office in one of the surrounding counties. Dealer work and noting of liens may be deposited in the drop-box in the lobby of the main branch. Business license and notary services will be unavailable during the temporary closure.

For information on how to renew motor vehicle registration online or by mail, visit the County Clerk’s website.

Open branch locations offering motor vehicle title and registration services only from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday include:

Bodenhamer North Police Precinct, 2231 26th Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37208

Green Hills Branch, Graces Plaza, 4009 Hillsboro Pk., Suite 207, Nashville, TN 37215

Hermitage Police Precinct, 3701 James Kay Ln., Hermitage, TN 37076

Madison Branch, 501 Heritage Dr., Madison, TN 37115

South Police Precinct, 5101 Harding Pl., Nashville, TN 37211

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.