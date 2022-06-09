Congress passes bill authorizing multiple Mid State water infrastructure projects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The United States House of Representatives passed a new law that will authorize water infrastructure projects in Middle Tennessee.

Submitted by U.S. Rep. John Rose, the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act of 2022 will authorize environmental infrastructure projects in Trousdale, Macon, and Sumner counties and the cities of Carthage and Portland. Officials said these projects would help these growing communities adapt their water infrastructure to meet the needs of increasing demand.

“Authorizing these projects ensures that our growing communities in Middle Tennessee have the infrastructure to continue to thrive. Coordination between our local communities, elected officials, and the federal government made this possible. I am extremely proud to shepherd these projects through the House and am hopeful that the bill will pass the Senate and be signed into law soon,” said Rep. Rose.

According to officials, Congress has previously approved WRDA legislation every two years since 2014 to authorize water resources infrastructure projects carried out by the United States Army Corps of Engineers.

Some of the authorizations this bill specifies include a project to expand Trousdale County’s water lines to meet the increasing need for drinking water in surrounding counties like Sumner and Macon, a project to upgrade Carthage’s water and sewer lines, some of which are more than seventy years old, and a project to upgrade Portland’s existing PVC pipe with 12″ ductile iron, as well as installing a new 12″ flexible line in conjunction with other ongoing water projects in Portland.

