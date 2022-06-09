CMA FEST: What to know as fans descend on Nashville for Day 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - CMA Fest is officially here.

Droves of country music fans are now here in Nashville for the four-day festival. More than 83 artists are slated to perform across several different stages all around Nashville.

The event’s organizers are prepared for hundreds of thousands of fans this year and you can feel the energy as the CMA Festival returns after two years off due to COVID-19 fears.

It is important to know how to get in and out of the festival as the rideshare pickup spots leave you walking quite a bit as you arrive and leave the festival areas.

From Korean Veterans Blvd. on the Titans Stadium side of the river, you will walk for several blocks. Other pickup spots are on Woodland Street by Lot E at Titans Stadium and Lot N on Silvan Street. 7th Avenue North by the Renaissance Hotel will be the only rideshare pickup spot on the west side of the Cumberland River.

Another notable piece of information is what you can and cannot bring into the venues. Items you are not allowed to have include:

Aerosol

Pets

Bags that aren’t clear

Chairs

Confederate flags

E-cigarettes

Outside alcohol

Umbrellas

“At some point, I’m going to go up at the rafters and sit probably the furthest area from the stage and just take it all in,” said Sarah Trahern, CEO of the Country Music Association. “That we’re back, music’s back in Nashville and just how amazing that feels.”

There is an official website with all the information fans need for the shows. You can also download the CMA Fest app on any smartphone.

