Body of missing Jamestown man found in Big South Fork recreation area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a missing Jamestown man was found by park rangers in Big South Fork National River and Recreation area on Thursday.

A park spokesperson said Lyndon Bill Baines, 58, was found in the Tennessee District of the park on Thursday. The Jamestown, Tennessee, resident was reported missing on Wednesday.

The body was recovered with assistance from Scott County EMS, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Scott County Rescue Squad and Fentress County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

