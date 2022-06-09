Advertisement

Body found in Percy Priest Lake

A body is being pulled from Percy Priest Lake on Thursday morning.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body was discovered near a marina on Percy Priest Lake on Thursday morning.

According to Nashville Fire Department, a boater spotted the body in the water near Elm Hill Marina. NFD personnel, along with Nashville Emergency Ops and Metro Police responded to the scene for the extraction.

It is unknown how long the body has been in the water, or the circumstances involved. News4 will update as more information is made available.

