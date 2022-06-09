Body found in Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body was discovered near a marina on Percy Priest Lake on Thursday morning.

According to Nashville Fire Department, a boater spotted the body in the water near Elm Hill Marina. NFD personnel, along with Nashville Emergency Ops and Metro Police responded to the scene for the extraction.

It is unknown how long the body has been in the water, or the circumstances involved. News4 will update as more information is made available.

Our personnel along with @NashvilleEOC are recovering a body from Percy Priest Lake near Elm Hill Marina. A boater spotted the person. @MNPDNashville is on scene as well. pic.twitter.com/1m9kAM95oe — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) June 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.