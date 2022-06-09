Ashland City’s Tyler Tomlin ready to make national TV debut

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tyler “Short Fuse” Tomlin will make his national TV debut on June 10th when he fights Chann Thonson in an eight-round lightweight bout.

Tomlin is 13-0 with nine knockouts so far in his career.

The fight will be one of eight bouts on Showtime.

Tomlin, who’s been boxing since he was nine years old, says he’s trying to follow in the footsteps of another Ashland City prize fighter, Caleb Plant, a former IBF Super Middleweight Champion.”

“I’ve been working for 13 years for this opportunity, and it’s finally coming around. I had a little bit of a chip on my shoulder because of that. But, Caleb is the one that came out first and put it on the map, and I want to be the one to keep it relevant. It’s kind of what I’m working towards right now is my first title. So, I want to get to that point and have Tennessee, Cheatham County, middle Tennessee, known as a boxing breeding ground for champions,” said Tomlin.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.