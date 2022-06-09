25,000 people coming through Nashville Airport for CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - CMA Fest is here with the big day kicking off Thursday. BNA said Wednesday was the busiest day for CMA travel at the airport.

Country music, plenty of cowboy hats, and pairs of boots filled BNA Wednesday ahead of CMA Fest. “Everyone is out,” Courtney Fleming from Dallas said. “Everyone is excited. Everyone is wanting to hear good music.”

Fleming is one fan in from the shows. She met her friend Vicki Cromer from Washington, D.C., at the airport. It’s not their first rodeo. This is the eighth CMA Fest they have been to together. “It is our favorite time of the year,” Fleming said. “I consider it my Christmas.”

They’ve been holding on to their 2020 CMA Fest tickets for two years now. “When we got them in 2020, we said we are going to splurge and get really good seats, and it didn’t happen,” Cromer said.

The last two CMA Fests were canceled due to COVID. So they chose the rollover option and finally put those old passes to use. “It feels awesome,” Fleming said. “When we get there Thursday night, it will be a huge sigh of relief.”

The Nashville Airport expects 25,000 people to come through this week just for CMA Fest, with Wednesday and Sunday being the busiest travel days. So they’ve doubled staffing on those days to help people navigate construction at the airport and keep traffic moving.

“We have dedicated staff in each area,” Stacey Nickens at BNA said. “At our baggage claim, there are people guiding to Uber and Lyft. There is more traffic control on arrivals and departures to speed up that process.”

Fleming and Cromer said they were ready for the show. “We are just pumped to get out there and get a drink,” Fleming said.

