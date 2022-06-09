2 men arrested on burglary charges after break-in at Nashville Starbucks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said two men have been arrested on Thursday morning for several business burglaries in Nashville since February after the burglary of a West Nashville Starbucks and the theft of the store’s safe.

Police determined that a Honda Civic stolen from Murfreesboro and parked in an obscure place was the likely vehicle the suspects would use to commit the burglaries. The Honda became mobile overnight and was watched by detectives on the ground as well as a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter. The Honda pulled behind the Starbucks at 8121 Highway 100. A short time later, the vehicle pulled away at a high rate of speed. Ground units confirmed that glass had been smashed and the coffee shop burglarized.

A pursuit of the Honda began on Highway 100 and into Belle Meade. Belle Meade Police attempted to deploy a spike strip but were unsuccessful. The car continued onto Davidson Drive, Shawnee Drive and then to Davidson Road. The passenger in the Honda, identified as Keith McClellan, 28, bailed out on Davidson Road and ran into the woods. The driver, identified as Martincky Guerrier, 39, continued onto Bolton Drive and crashed near the intersection of Newberry Road. He was taken into custody there. McClellan was taken into custody after an hour-long search involving helicopters from Metro Police and THP, a Canine Unit, detectives and patrol officers.

Inside the Honda police found numerous burglary tools including a sledgehammer, prybars, masks and the safe from Starbucks.

McClellan admitted his involvement in multiple burglaries during interviews with detectives. Guerrier declined to be interviewed.

Martincky Guerrier (left) and Keith McClellan were arrested by Metro Police on burglary charges. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said Guerrier picked up McClelland Wednesday night in an Old Hickory Boulevard parking lot in West Nashville. The pickup truck McClellan was driving was reported stolen from a Dodge dealership in Franklin County, Tennessee.

Bond has been set at $105,000 for Guerrier and $110,000 for McClellan.

