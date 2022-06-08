Where mid-state gas prices are highest/lowest, frustrations remain

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - FRANKLIN, Tn. (WSMV) - Driving through some of the busiest parts of Franklin, you’ll see gas prices approaching $5.

According to AAA, they sit at $4.89, above Williamson County’s average gas price of $4.75.

But drive just 50 miles northwest, and you’ll find gas prices 50 cents cheaper. But, fueling up his big truck in Dickson Tuesday, Tony Lampley didn’t feel like he was getting a bargain.

“I wouldn’t say fortunately at all; nobody is fortunate right now,” Lampley said.

Off I-40, in Dickson, gas prices are at $4.39.

From drivers we spoke to where they’re highest and lowest - the feelings were the same.

“It’s still bad everywhere. I still have to pay no matter where I go. It doesn’t make a difference because you’re still paying for it,” Dickson County driver, Kayla, said.

“It’s crazy, definitely driving this; it eats up gas, so it’s not easy,” Williamson County resident Chris Pugh said, fueling up his Corvette. “It’s always tough to make that choice, to know that I can’t take it out as much as I like to because I’ve got to budget better with gas.”

According to AAA, the average gas price across Tennessee is $4.57, up from $4.28 a week ago.

The prices in Williamson County, where James Johnson filled up Tuesday, are the highest in the state.

“I definitely wanted to make a U-Turn, but I couldn’t make it,” Johnson said, laughing. “So I’m just trying to get enough gas to get back to Spring Hill, where gas is much cheaper.”

To track gas prices in the county, you live, visit this website.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.