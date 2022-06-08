Vanderbilt trains current employees to fill 100 vacancies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center says they need 100 medical assistants. They are the medical workers who take your height, weight, and blood pressure when you go to the doctor.

In a Nashville State Community College classroom, students in the seats usually study to get a job. But, this time around, the students in the seats already have one.

“I was putting in 100 to 110 hours every two weeks,” says Jaime Castro, a VUMC employee in food service. It was a job that gave him no time to further his skills until VUMC came up with a solution.

“I went to my staff and said, “folks, they are going to pay for you to go to school. They are going to pay for your school”,” Castro says.

Each person in the NSCC classroom is a VUMC employee. In addition, there are truck drivers, transporters, and technicians. All of them are studying to be medical assistants in 12 weeks, no matter their age or background.

“I said, “guys, am I too old for this?” – they probably didn’t know my age – and they said, “you’re more than welcome,”” Castro recalls.

“It’s a quick way to create our own,” says Dr. Peggy Valentine, Vice President for Allied Health Education. She helped get the program running, which takes a right from Vanderbilt’s pool of 26,000 workers.

“If you work with your current employees, who really care about the institution, you provide them an opportunity to go back to school and get those kinds of skills that make a huge difference,” says Dr. Valentine.

As the group of 11 students gets ready to graduate in July, they already have the experience.

“We’re already in clinics, we are already drawing blood, we’re already taking blood pressure, we’re already doing a number of things that we didn’t envision to be doing until we graduated,” says Castro. “We are going to be trailblazers that are going to be helping others and mentoring others.”

The next group of students will be 20 high school graduates and then switch. Vanderbilt hopes to have all positions filled by next year.

