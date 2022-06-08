Titans Receiver Treylon Burks has asthma

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Titans 1st round pick Treylon Burks has had an up and down first few weeks of off-season practices with the team.

Both the Titans and Burks have been vague relative to his health and conditioning until Tuesday; Receivers Coach Rob Moore revealed Burks is dealing with asthma issues. Head Coach Mike Vrabel confirmed it and said it’s something they’re known about all along.

When asked if Burks will be ready to go when training camp starts, Vrabel said, “Very confident. Got lots of confidence in all our players to prepare. And we’ve got quite a few weeks before we go to Training Camp. We deal with a lot of different things. That’s something that a lot of guys deal with. There’s a long medical history there.”

“You know, some of those things that happen are out of his control. You know, the kid’s got asthma. I’m excited about Treylon and what he’s gonna bring to the football team,” said Moore.

One week ago, Burks said he wasn’t worried about his past struggles at practice, which included needing an inhaler to breathe and leaving practice early.

“Everybody’s going to have setbacks. It’s how you come back and attack it, and that’s what I’m going to keep doing,” Burks said.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.