TDOT: Inspectors find crack in Cordell Hull Bridge in Smith Co.


A crack was discovered in the Cordell Hull Bridge in Smith County.
A crack was discovered in the Cordell Hull Bridge in Smith County.(Tennessee Department of Transportation)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - During a routine inspector of the Cordell Hull Bridge in Smith County, Tennessee Department of Transportation crews discovered a crack in the steel member underneath.

The bridge was built in 1934. The 24-inch-long crack is located in a fracture-critical member of the truss. The bridge, which had already been closed to traffic for inspection, will remain closed indefinitely out of an abundance of caution.

Structural engineers will evaluate to determine the overall condition of the bridge and its load-carrying capacity based on inspection data. TDOT said it’s not uncommon for inspections to reveal issues that need further evaluation.

Motorists can utilize Upper Ferry Road or U.S. Highway 70N to the Highway 25 Bypass bridge as an alternate route.

The Cordell Hull Bridge crosses the Cumberland River connecting Carthage and South Carthage.

