Interstate shooting leaves one man injured Wednesday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Berry Hill area early Wednesday morning.

According to police, two men were traveling on I-440 West in a silver Lexus sedan early Wednesday morning. The men told police they heard gunfire, then their car was hit several times with bullets. The men drove north on I-65 and pulled onto the shoulder.

The passenger in the car was shot and taken to the hospital but his injury is considered non life-threatening. The car was left on the shoulder of I-65 North as detectives worked the scene.

The men told police they do not know what provoked the shooting.

