Residents ‘very lucky’ after house is struck by lightning

WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - As severe storms rolled into the Mid State Tuesday night, one home was struck by lightning.

According to the National Weather Service, Wilson County EMS told News4 that the residents were home at the lightning strike that occurred around 8:08 p.m.

The residents immediately exited the house located at 405 Osborne rd as smoke began to fill the inside. They told crews that there were noticeable temperature differences between the staircase and the rest of the home.

Before crews arrived, one of the residents, an electrician, began to investigate the cause of the sudden rise in heat in that area of the house.

When the Watertown Volunteer Fire Department and Wilson County EMS arrived, they noticed inside the walls of the staircase leading up to the bedrooms that smoke and heat were trapped within the walls.

Officials said the occupants were lucky that it didn’t do more damage and that the lightning surge must have run through an electric line that caused the ventilation to catch fire. Since this was an older home, officials believe it helped snuff out the fire before it worsened.

Authorities said that overall, the residents are fortunate the house was built as solid as it is.

