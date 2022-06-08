Advertisement

Police: Man wanted for alleged vehicle burglaries


Police have not located this man.
Police have not located this man.(Clarksville PD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Authorities began looking for a man Wednesday accused of vehicle burglary.

Clarksville Police said 19-year-old Latrell Knott had received several warrants for vehicle burglary. In addition, they confirmed that they have been having trouble locating him.

Knott is described as being 6′0″ tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. Police added he is from Nashville and frequents the Clarksville area regularly.

Anyone with information on Knott’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or contact Detective Neal, 931-648-0656, ext. 5538.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nashvillians outline what they want in the budget
Dressing for the CMA Festival
CMA Fest goers prepare their best country music ensembles
Dressing for the CMA Festival
Dressing for the CMA Festival
After a two year hiatus, the concert returned
Country music stars perform at 2022 Second Harvest Benefit Concert
A crack was discovered in the Cordell Hull Bridge in Smith County.
TDOT: Inspectors find crack in Cordell Hull Bridge in Smith Co.