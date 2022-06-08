Police: Man wanted for alleged vehicle burglaries

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Authorities began looking for a man Wednesday accused of vehicle burglary.

Clarksville Police said 19-year-old Latrell Knott had received several warrants for vehicle burglary. In addition, they confirmed that they have been having trouble locating him.

Knott is described as being 6′0″ tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. Police added he is from Nashville and frequents the Clarksville area regularly.

Anyone with information on Knott’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or contact Detective Neal, 931-648-0656, ext. 5538.

