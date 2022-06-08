Metro Schools employee resigns during Council meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville Public Schools employee resigned in front of Metro Council on Tuesday night.

Xaviera Washington was speaking during a public hearing about how she wasn’t making enough money after working for Metro Schools for two decades. She said she can’t afford to do what she’s passionate about, working in local schools.

“You cannot tell me making $19.64 an hour is fair,” Washington said as she explained why she decided to quit her job as a financial administrator at AZ Kelley Elementary School. “I was hoping that someone would say, ‘Hey don’t resign! We value you. We love you. Stay and we will give you more money,’ but that’s not how it played out.”

Washington said she could no longer afford to keep making less than $20 an hour. Now she’s looking for another job.

“My daughter’s father passed away a couple of months ago, no will, no social security, no child support,” Washington said. “At this point, I have no other option.”

Metro Schools teachers and staff members are getting a 4% raise as a cost-of-living adjustment. Washington would like to see the district give their support staff a bigger raise. She’s devastated for having to leave a job she enjoys for financial reasons.

“It breaks my heart. I don’t know what else to say because I am a mother first and I love my daughter,” Washington said.

The Metro Schools’ budget will have its final vote in two weeks.

Metro Schools sent News4 a statement after Washington’s resignation.

“Each MNPS employee is an important part of the team, and we understand the need for higher pay for our support employees, which is why we have worked with Mayor John Cooper to advocate for higher pay, including step increases, and a 4% COLA for all employees, as well as targeted improvements to hard-to-staff positions in transportation, nutrition services, and paraprofessionals, along with paid family leave for staff needing to care for sick loved ones or newborn children. We will continue to advocate for continued pay improvements to ensure that we are able to retain and recruit great team members.”

