Metro Council approves $1.8 million investment for immigration services

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In a historic vote, the Nashville Metro Council unanimously approved an investment in immigration legal services.

The Council approval allocated $1.8 million from the American Rescue Plan to help Tennessee organizations specializing in immigration services.

The funds will allow these organizations to scale up immigration legal services by providing pr-Bono assistance to Davidson County residents, giving them access to immigration relief, work permits through DACA, green card applications, etc.

