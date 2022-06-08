Low-income housing complex raises rent

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The cost of living keeps going up here in Tennessee, and some families don’t know what to do. North Lights Apartments, a new place for low-income tenants, is raising rent in August. Now some renters are wondering what to do.

“I’m thinking restricted income. That’s why I’m here, so my rent can’t be jumping up and down and flip-flopping all over the place,” Karen Amos said.

In March, she moved into North Lights Apartments shortly after the apartment complex opened. “I went through hoops to try to get here. To try to pay a lower rent because where I was living was expensive and they were older apartments, so I thought, ‘Okay, let me try this out.’”

Amos was excited to move into a brand-new apartment and save up money. Now she and her neighbors are having to adjust.

“Not even into five months, you’re telling me my rent is going up. Well, did you check my money? Because I don’t know where it will come from,” Amos said.

On June 1, she got a 60-day notice informing her that her rent was going up more than $100 on August 1. Her rent is increasing from $887 to $1,000. “Some people might say that’s not much, but you don’t know my struggle.”

“My niece is living here. She was paying 1,200; now it’s going up to 1,400 dollars,” Amos explained.

Since the apartments are for low-income families, rent is based on the median gross income (AMGI) area. Amo and her neighbors’ lease says that if the AMGI increases at any time, the [apartment complex] owner may increase rent.

“Even though it might say it in my lease that you can go up, think about the people you are hurting. Some people are probably panicking. Not knowing what they will do because they are on an income,” Amos said.

A worker in the leasing office told News4 that renters could decline the new rent prices and move out before August. However, Amos would like to see Elmington, the company that owns the North Lights Apartment, refrain from raising the rent so low-income families have a home they can afford.

“That’s why the homeless is so big in Nashville now,” Amos said. “There’s nowhere to live. Nowhere affordable. Nowhere affordable. These were supposed to be affordable.”

As more people move to Nashville, there’s a chance the AMGI will continue to rise. However, Amos and her neighbors tell News4 they hope this doesn’t mean affordable housing will become more expensive.

News4 contacted Elmington so they can weigh in on this situation; they have not yet sent us a statement explaining why they decided to increase the rent when the AMGI went up and if they plan on increasing rent again this year.

