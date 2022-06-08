Hometown WR Malone tries to catch on with Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Titans receiver Josh Malone is trying to catch on with the team he grew up watching while getting his NFL career back on track.

“I just want an opportunity. That’s all I really want. Personally, I just want to come out and get better every day and just get coached,” said Josh Malone.

The 26-year-old is with his fifth NFL team since entering the league in 2017.

He’s played in 26 games and caught 11 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown.

“Hopefully, I show I can make some plays. Stretch the field and just contribute on offense.”

Malone was a big-time contributor to Station Camp High School, where he won the state’s Mr. Football award.

He then starred at Tennessee, catching 14 touchdowns over his three-year stay with the Vols before being drafted in the 4th round by the Bengals.

“It’s funny; Josh Malone caught my first ever preseason pass when I was with the Bengals. He was with me up there, so I go back a little bit with Josh. I was super excited when we got him here and he’s been great. He’s made a lot of big plays down the field. Very happy for him,” said Titans backup Quarterback Logan Woodside.

“I’ve been in so many different places and organizations. I just want to carve out a role and help the team if they need me to help.”

Malone’s getting the reps to try to make that a reality.

And in the meantime, the Titans are getting a former hometown star trying to rekindle some of that magic.

“It’s always special to put ‘Tennessee’ across the chest, being a former Vol. It’s my second time getting to have ‘Tennessee’ and represent the state. So, it’s exciting to be back home and close to family,” said Malone.

