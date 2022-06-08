FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread showers expected later today

WE’RE UNDER ANOTHER FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TODAY FOR STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS THIS AFTERNOON AND THIS EVENING.

A couple of showers and a passing thunderstorm or two for the start of our Wednesday, but we’re expecting more widespread showers and storms later today as a cold front passes through the Mid State.

We should end up with a late morning break in the rain, but as we warm up back into the mid 80s this afternoon more scattered showers and storms will fire back up. Any thunderstorm could reach strong to severe status with damaging winds and hail being our main threats. However, considering how much rain some spots received through yesterday, localized flooding is something that will need to be watched as storms roll in.

Storms will fall apart through tonight with lows dropping into the mid 60s.

We’ll get a nice break in the rain for our Thursday with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon along with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Another round of rain will return for Friday with showers and storms expected again in the middle of our day. Temperatures will drop to near 80 Friday afternoon, but some will not break out of the 70s.

Our weather pattern will calm down for the weekend with temperatures in the lower 80s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday. Sunday is looking like the better day for now with more sun in the afternoon.

We’ll then turn up the heat going into next week with highs in the lower to mid 90s for our Monday and Tuesday.

