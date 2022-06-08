Fire under investigation after displacing family

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family lost their home Tuesday to a large fire.

Manchester Fire Rescue said on Facebook that they received a call reporting a structural fire at 1111 Remington Place.

When crews responded, they were met by heavy fire conditions on the right side of the home, and personnel reported everyone was out of the house. Authorities said the first engine pulled a two-and-a-half-inch line and began attacking a fire, quickly followed by a second engine that laid a four-inch supply line to engine one. They then entered the home to attack the fire.

Authorities said the Engine 604 crew pushed to the back of the house, extinguishing the fire in the ceiling and back spaces of the home. Tullahoma Fire Air unit was also requested to assist at the scene.

MFR said crews then began pulling ceilings and getting the fire in the attic area. The roof area over the fire had already vented, and the roof in the room was reportedly in bad shape. As recalled, firefighters arrived on the scene, and crews continued salvaging and overhauling operations, extinguishing the fire and the rest of the hot spots.

No injuries were reported. However, the family was unfortunately displaced. The Red Cross was contacted to care for the family, and Serv Pro was contacted to secure the home.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

