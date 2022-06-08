Fentanyl and guns seized during drug bust in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three arrests were made on Tuesday as part of an ongoing effort by Metro Police to crack down on fentanyl distribution around Nashville.

According to police, 30-year-old Ochoa Martinez, 25-year-old Bectran Yesenia and 32-year-old Jermarcus Burns were arrested Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of an auto parts store on Nolensville Pike. The police reported that Martinez and Yesenia arrived at the lot to sell over 2 pounds of fentanyl to Burns.

Subsequently, a search warrant executed at Burns’ home in East Nashville and an apartment in Sumner County revealed money counting machines, guns, more than three pounds of fentanyl, a kilogram press machine and nearly $6,000 in cash.

All three are facing felony fentanyl charges and each of their bonds have been set at $40,000 by a judicial commissioner.

A continuing narcotics distribution investigation resulted in Tuesday's seizure of 5.5 pounds of dangerous fentanyl, a kilogram press machine, 2 money counting machines, $5,956 & 2 guns. 3 persons were arrested Tue during a fentanyl transaction in a South Nashville parking lot. pic.twitter.com/AwAxGmi9vQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.