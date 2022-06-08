Fans prepare for CMA Fest amid weather concerns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With all the rain Tuesday, some fans in town for CMA Fest said they hope it doesn’t impact any shows later in the week. Fans said they would be at the event rain or shine, but it may not be as dry as it would be since storms are likely Friday afternoon and evening during the shows.
It was raining Tuesday evening steadily in downtown Nashville. A lot of people were out on Broadway with their umbrellas and ponchos. CMA Fest is no stranger to rain. In previous years, lightning delated the acts for hours on end as people took shelter inside. But fans said they’ll make the best of whatever weather they get.
“It is just part of the game,” Kim Fracalossi, who is going to CMA Fest, said. “It is like when you go to the shows for country music. Sometimes the shows are outside and go with the flow. If it rains, it rains.”
CMA Fest provided the following guidance regarding severe weather:
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.