Fans prepare for CMA Fest amid weather concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With all the rain Tuesday, some fans in town for CMA Fest said they hope it doesn’t impact any shows later in the week. Fans said they would be at the event rain or shine, but it may not be as dry as it would be since storms are likely Friday afternoon and evening during the shows.

It was raining Tuesday evening steadily in downtown Nashville. A lot of people were out on Broadway with their umbrellas and ponchos. CMA Fest is no stranger to rain. In previous years, lightning delated the acts for hours on end as people took shelter inside. But fans said they’ll make the best of whatever weather they get.

“It is just part of the game,” Kim Fracalossi, who is going to CMA Fest, said. “It is like when you go to the shows for country music. Sometimes the shows are outside and go with the flow. If it rains, it rains.”

CMA Fest provided the following guidance regarding severe weather:

In case of severe weather, follow the instructions provided on-site immediately. During the day, official shelters are listed below: Music City Center Garage (6th Avenue between Demonbreun & Korean Veterans Blvd) Music City Center (during operational hours only; 201 5th Avenue South) Bridgestone Arena (501 Broadway) Hilton Hotel Underground Parking Garage (121 4th Avenue South) If you are unable to get to one of these safe shelters, proceed to the nearest business for cover. At night in Nissan Stadium, follow the instructions provided in the venue. At night in Ascend Amphitheater, follow the instructions provided in the venue.

