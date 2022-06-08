Energy builds on eve of CMA Fest, after two year wait

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Down on Broadway Wednesday, you could feel that one of Nashville’s biggest parties is starting to rock.

After two years of cancellations, CMA Fest begins Thursday, kicking off four days of non-stop country music.

In an interview with News4, CEO of CMA, Sarah Trahern, offered some advice to the hundreds of thousands of expected attendees:

Download the CMA App, where you can track your favorite stars’ performances and get alerts about any potential festival news

Drink plenty of water, and prepare for rain Friday

Wear comfortable clothes and closed toed shoes

Just seeing the fanfare started to build Wednesday for Traher was near ‘tear-worthy.’

“Either some point tomorrow morning or some point tomorrow night, I’m going to be in tears,” Trahern said. “At the stadium tomorrow night, at some point, I’m going to go up to the rafters and sit probably the furthest area from the stage and take it all in. That we’re back, music’s back in Nashville, and just how amazing that feels.”

News 4 stopped into a few restaurants and bars on Broadway, who said they wouldn’t dare be ready for a weekend like this.

Some restaurants say they’ve even borrowed staff from other locations to ensure they’re ready for the big crowds.

“You look in that liquor closet today, and it’s stacked taller than I am,” Rippy’s Honky Tonk bartender Zach Bowling said. “It’s exciting to see because we’ll go through it too.”

Still, it’s best to prepare for longer lines and longer waits downtown.

“Patience is a virtue; if you weren’t raised on that, I don’t know what to tell you. The good news is that the food sometimes comes out quicker than the drinks,” Bowling said.

For everything CMA Fest, including FAQs and do’s and don’ts, visit the CMA website.

