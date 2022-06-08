Driver flees after crashing into O’Reilly Auto Parts

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man faces several charges after allegedly crashing his car into an O’Reilly Auto Parts Monday and fleeing the scene.

According to Smokey Barn News, the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. at the shop located at 2267 Highway 41 South.

Police told SBN that as the driver fled the scene, witnesses captured a partial plate number that led officers to a home the suspect supposedly had been house sitting.

Police told SBN the suspect, identified as 65-year-old Mcgill Smith of Little Rock, Arkansas, additionally struck a vehicle and a light pole on his way home.

Man drives into auto shop (Smokey Barn News)

SBN reported that Smith confessed to crashing his gray F150 pickup into O’Reilly’s and being under the influence. Robertson County EMS told SBN Smith was transported from his home to TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center in Springfield with non-life threatening injuries.

Smith is now facing DUI charges and four counts of Reckless Endangerment due to there being two customers and two employees inside the store at the time of impact. His bond has been set at $13,500.

