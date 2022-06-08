Country music stars perform at 2022 Second Harvest Benefit Concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Ryman Auditorium hosted the 2022 Second Harvest Benefit Concert Tuesday, which featured several well-known country music stars.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the concert welcomed country music star Sam Hunt joined acclaimed hit songwriter and founder of Big Loud Records and Big Loud Shirt, Craig Wiseman, for a night of music at the benefit concert presented by American Airlines.

“I am thrilled to have Sam Hunt headlining for the return of Stars for Second Harvest,” said Wiseman before the show. “In addition to Sam Hunt, we have an amazing lineup of singer-songwriters. All of this is made possible by the generous support of our show sponsor American Airlines. It’s going to be a great night for a great cause!”

Country singer-songwriters Ernest and Ben Burgess also took the stage at the concert to support the cause.

“At American Airlines, we remain deeply committed to giving back to the communities where we operate, and we are proud to partner with Second Harvest,” said Griffin Gonzalez, Head of Community Relations at American. “With the incredible talent coming together in support of Second Harvest’s mission, this event will raise critical funds to provide thousands of meals for Middle Tennesseans at risk of hunger.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.