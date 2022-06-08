CMA Fest goers prepare their best country music ensembles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country Comfortable seems to be the style visitors to Nashville are going with so far this week.

On Lower Broadway, it was more tennis shoes and baseball caps than Country boots and Cowboy Hats.

But as the week goes on, that will change because a fan is short for fanatic, country music fans are sensible.

Store sales for Boots and Hats are up this week, but the customers won’t wear anything until show time later in the week.

That goes for Tina Hawk and her Delaware girlfriends; this is their 12th time here, not exactly their first rodeo.

If the Festival was a football game, they know Wednesday is Pre-game. Take it easy, wait for kick-off, then bring out your country duds when the shows start.

It’s more about buying than wearing. The fancy suits and dresses are coming; just wait for them later this week.

Not everyone is willing to be so subtle.

Pennsylvania’s Michelle McGee is all in all ready.

“I need a country hat, country shirt, and boots, but I didn’t bring those today,” McGee told News4.

No worries, the parties start tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.