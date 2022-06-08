Advertisement

Child calls mother after kidnapper flees, police say

(Arizona's Family)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was inside a vehicle when it was stolen in Whitehaven, police say.

A man called police just after midnight Wednesday morning to say his car was stolen and his son was inside.

The father told police he ran inside Dodge’s on Elvis Presley and left the car running.

Someone jumped in the car and drove off with the boy still in the backseat.

The child’s mother then received a phone call from the boy shortly after. He told her that the vehicle was parked on the street and the suspect had left.

Officers located the vehicle on Graceland Drive and the child was unharmed.

Police cited the father for having an unattended vehicle.

