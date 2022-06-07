Advertisement

Shooting in downtown leaves homeless man critically injured

MNPD is looking for a shooting suspect on Tuesday morning.
MNPD is looking for a shooting suspect on Tuesday morning.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting outside of a downtown restaurant early Tuesday morning.

According to police, a 31-year-old homeless man was shot at least once just after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Molloy Street, and is in critical condition.

MNPD said they are actively searching for the suspect who can be seen, on surveillance footage, wearing a brown blanket or towel over his shoulders. Anyone with information on the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Crime scene tape surround a downtown shooting scene.
Crime scene tape surround a downtown shooting scene.(WSMV)

