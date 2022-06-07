Security is a priority for this week’s CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - CMA Fest setup is underway, but as people head into town, many are concerned about security after a weekend full of mass shootings across the nation.

The shootings have many people asking what festival security will look like at this weekend’s CMA Fest.

Signs are up and staging crews are putting up tents and barriers, but many people said they want to know what’s in place to keep them safe.

Thousands of people will be descending upon Nashville for the CMA Fest, the first held since 2019.

“We came all the way from California to come and see these people, so we are so excited to be here,” Charlie Turner said.

Turner and her mother said they are concerned about one thing – security.

“I don’t want to worry about it, but it does worry me, and I just hope that everything goes smoothly this weekend,” Turner said.

The Turners are not alone. After multiple shootings across the country this weekend, Krista Ubl is also on edge.

“Up until the last couple of weeks, I didn’t have any reservations about security, but now I’m a little big more concerned,” Ubl said.

News4 asked Metro Police what is planned for the weekend to keep festival-goers safe.

“Due to the recent events across the country, as well as us putting on many events here in Nashville, we understand the need for security,” Metro Police Capt. Dayton Wheeler said. “We have implemented what I believe to be a very robust security plan for downtown.”

Metro Police would not go into detail about the plan but did say new policies have been implemented.

“It’s not something I particularly want to get into the details with, but we have implemented some new policies that we are looking at starting with the CMA Fest,” Wheeler said.

Metro Police will have more than 200 officers working on traffic and security detail this weekend.

Ubl and her friends will also be on alert.

“A friend of mine said we just have to keep our head on a swivel and make sure we stay aware,” Ubl said.

The Turners are just hoping for the best.

“We are just hoping that people stay safe and enjoy being in Nashville, and we hope they have great security here,” Kara Turner said. “We are just going to have a great time.”

Metro Police said if you notice something and you think it’s an emergency, call 911. If it’s not an emergency, call 615-862-8600. Wheeler said you can also flag down an officer on the streets if you want to report something.

CMA officials said they are working with the city to make sure everyone at the festival is safe. They said safety is their number one priority.

