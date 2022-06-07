Rocky Top woman pleads guilty, sentenced to life plus 20 years in murder of 83-year-old man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman from Rocky Top has pleaded guilty to murdering an 83-year-old man in 2018, according to District Attorney General Dave Clark.

A release stated that the murder occurred on August 30, 2018. Overnight, Christy Comer, 41, robbed the man, identified as J.C. Copeland, 83, to get money for methamphetamine, officials said.

Authorities told WVLT News that Comer said she had chosen Copeland because he was an easy target. That same night, he was murdered and his body was hidden under his porch, according to Clark.

Comer told authorities that among the items she stole from Copeland, she sold a DVD player for $10 worth of methamphetamine, officials said.

On June 7, Comer pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. Police officials announced she was sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 20 years.

TBI Special Agent John Hannon testified at the plea hearing. “This was an especially heinous case considering the vulnerability of the victim, Mr. Copeland.”

Comer has been in custody since August 31, 2018. As a result of her sentencing, she was remanded to the custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections, according to authorities.

“Violence against the elderly is one of the most egregious crimes we prosecute. Hopefully, the fact that Ms. Comer will spend the rest of her life in prison provides some level of comfort to Mr. Copeland’s family and deterrence to those who would hurt seniors. Our office stayed in contact with the victim’s family throughout this ordeal and they were relieved to have this matter resolved and are satisfied with the outcome. I would like to thank ADA Abbott, the TBI, the Rocky Top Police Department, and the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force and the Knoxville Police Department for their work on this case,” District Attorney Dave Clark said.

