Search continues for suspects in murder on Briley Parkway in early 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for help in identifying a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal shooting on Briley Parkway in February 2021.

According to police, 23-year-old Eric Thompson Jr. and two others left a tattoo shop in Madison in a silver Kia Forte. The Kia was fired upon by another vehicle on Briley Parkway and Thompson was hit and lated died at Skyline Medical Center. The other two passengers in the Kia were not injured.

Detectives have surveillance footage of a dark-colored Dodge Charger believed to be the vehicle containing the shooters on that night. MNPD is asking anyone who recognized the Charger in the video, or with information on who is involved to call 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.