Oak Ridge lifeguards save 5 year old girl

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge lifeguards saved a five year old girl that almost drowned Saturday, according to a release from city representative Eric Ault.

The incident happened at the Outdoor Municipal Pool, the release said. The girl was unconscious and not breathing when the lifeguards got her out of the water, but began coughing up water and breathing on her own after three rounds of CPR.

Oak Ridge Fire Department crews also responded to the scene, finding the girl responsive and breathing.

“The lifeguard staff, and any bystanders that may have helped, should be commended as their actions undoubtedly saved this young girl’s life,” ORFD Captain Steve London said.

The girl and her mother were taken to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for an evaluation.

