Advertisement

Oak Ridge lifeguards save 5 year old girl

Oak Ridge lifeguards saved a five year old girl that almost drowned Saturday, a release said.
Oak Ridge Pool
Oak Ridge Pool(WVLT / WBXX)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge lifeguards saved a five year old girl that almost drowned Saturday, according to a release from city representative Eric Ault.

The incident happened at the Outdoor Municipal Pool, the release said. The girl was unconscious and not breathing when the lifeguards got her out of the water, but began coughing up water and breathing on her own after three rounds of CPR.

Oak Ridge Fire Department crews also responded to the scene, finding the girl responsive and breathing.

“The lifeguard staff, and any bystanders that may have helped, should be commended as their actions undoubtedly saved this young girl’s life,” ORFD Captain Steve London said.

The girl and her mother were taken to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for an evaluation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A large fire engulfed a home in Walterhill
Family displaced following large Tuesday morning fire
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Christy Comer, 41.
Rocky Top woman pleads guilty, sentenced to life plus 20 years in murder of 83-year-old man
Starbucks Memphis 7
First Starbucks in Memphis votes in favor to unionize
WSMV suspect vehicle
Search continues for suspects in murder on Briley Parkway in early 2021