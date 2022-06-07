Nashville Sounds offer free sports clinic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced a series of free baseball and softball clinics that will take place this weekend.

Presented by Chick-Fil-A MetroCenter and Little Blue Menu, each clinic is age-specific and limited to the first 125 children that sign-up. The Nashville Sounds said pre-registration is required, and walk-ups will not be accepted on the days of the events.

Officials added that this event is an excellent way for kids to receive additional benefits from Minor League Baseball and the Nashville Sounds, including a complimentary 2022 MLB TV yearly subscription, a complimentary 2022 MiLB TV subscription, exclusive access for kids to participate in virtual and in-person youth softball and baseball programming, discounts on select, eligible MLB licensed merchandise and equipment, and more.

The clinics are listed by age group below:

Friday, June 10 from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. – Ages 4 to 5

Friday, June 10 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Ages 6 to 7

Saturday, June 11 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. – Ages 8 to 9

Saturday, June 11 from 10:45 – 11:45 a.m. – Ages 10 to 12

All participants are encouraged to but not required to bring their baseball equipment, including sneakers and closed-toe shoes. Metal spikes are not permitted.

Please visit this website to complete the sign-up process for this fantastic event.

