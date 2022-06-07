Metro Police identify shooting suspect to be ‘armed and dangerous’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police identified the man who they believe shot a man Tuesday morning.

According to police, a 31-year-old homeless man was shot at least once just after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Molloy Street, and was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to be fine.

MNPD issued an arrest warrant for Adonis D. Washington, 22, charging him with attempted criminal homicide. Officials said they believe the shooting stemmed from an argument over money the victim allegedly owed.

The incident took place right in front of the Pancake Pantry, prompting the owner of the restaurant to release a statement regarding its employees:

“We are saddened by the shooting incident which happened early this morning in front of our downtown location. Our restaurant was not yet open so no one on our staff or any customers were hurt or involved. We are cooperating with police and have provided video that was captured by our security cameras to help in their investigation and will continue to help any way we can. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim for a full recovery.”

Crime scene tape surround a downtown shooting scene. (WSMV)

Authorities said Washington, who is homeless, is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone seeing him or knowing his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

