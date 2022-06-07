Metro Council to hold public hearing on proposed budget

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today is the public hearing for the Metro Council budget for anyone who would like to give their take before the final approval.

There are a number of things within the budget, but the school funding has been the main subject for some time now. It’s at the top of the list when it comes to the proposed 3 billion for the city.

The new budget includes pay increases for all MNPS employees, with support for departments like transportation, and nutrition services. During a special called meeting, Dr. Adrienne Battle announced the school district would need to reduce its budget by 10 to $12 million due to an unexpected cut in state funding.

School board members voiced their concerns with hopes it would not take away from the money promised to support staff.

“We touch a lot of lives, said one Metro school employee. “Yeah, they remember that teacher, but they also remember that cafeteria lady, but they remember us.”

That public hearing will be held here at the courthouse tonight at the beginning of the council meeting.

