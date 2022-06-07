Advertisement

Man stole woman’s car, tried to sell it back to her, police say

Robert Mitchell
Robert Mitchell(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man they say stole a woman’s car and tried to sell it back to her.

The woman reported her 2012 Infiniti stolen from The Indigo Hotel on B.B. King Boulevard on May 23.

She says she was contacted by someone who is related to her friend, who she knew through social media.

The man told her she could have her car returned for $3,000.

She asked for proof that he had her car and set up a time and place to buy it back.

She then informed police, who showed up to the meeting and took the man into custody.

Robert Mitchell was arrested and charged with auto theft and extortion.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Latest News

Perry County officials found this
Folded dollar bill found to contain fentanyl
Wednesday afternoon news update
Wednesday afternoon news update from News4 Nashville
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you
Child calls mother after kidnapper flees, police say