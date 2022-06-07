Hendersonville man arrested for ramming 2 vehicles, firing gun

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Hendersonville man has been arrested for using a vehicle to ram two different vehicles parked at a home and fired a gun in their direction before the man left the area early Sunday morning.

Hendersonville Police said it was notified of an incident at a home on Cumberland Shores Drive around 1:45 a.m. Sunday where someone used their vehicle to ram two the vehicles. When two people at the residence came to check on this person, the suspect exited his vehicle and fired a handgun in their direction before fleeing the scene. Police said no one was hit by gunfire in the incident.

Police identified the suspect as James (Jim) Petersen Jr., 49, of Hendersonville. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and failing to report an accident. Petersen is currently being held in the Sumner County Jail on $50,000 bond. He will appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on July 27.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.