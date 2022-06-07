FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms moving through region with more expected on Wednesday

WE REMAIN UNDER A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TODAY FOR STRONG STORMS THIS MORNING AND A COUPLE MORE THAT COULD POP UP THIS AFTERNOON.

Strong thunderstorms continue across parts of the Mid State early this morning. We’ve been seeing frequent lightning with these storms, heavy rainfall and even some small hail.

Most of this rain is confined to the Cumberland Plateau and should continue to taper off through the remainder of this morning. By late morning and early into the afternoon we should get a nice break in the rain with temperatures pushing into the mid 80s today.

A few more showers and storms will try and fire up once again late this afternoon and into this evening. Any storm that does end up developing could still pack heavy rain and a gusty wind along with it.

Another round of showers and storms is expected tomorrow, a couple of which could once again be on the strong side. Heavy rain and gusty winds remain our main threats with any storm tomorrow afternoon. It will be a warm and humid day otherwise with highs in the mid 80s.

We’ll finally get a break from the rain on Thursday with a mix of clouds and sunshine during the day and highs sitting int he mid 80s.

More showers and storms are expected to move through the Mid State on Friday, however. With the big CMA Fest day on Friday, we’ll be ironing out the timing on that next round of rain in the coming days.

We’ll dry out again by the weekend with temperatures in the 70s on Saturday and back in the 80s on Sunday.

Monday we’re in the upper 80s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.