Family displaced following large Tuesday morning fire

WALTERHILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - First responders tackled a large fire Tuesday morning.

Rutherford County Fire and Rescue said around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, crews responded to Cutoff Rd in the Walterhill community for reports of a structure fire.

When crews arrived, they noted the heavy fire throughout the residence. Homeowners were alerted by working smoke alarms and were able to exit the home safely, according to RCFR officials.

According to RCFR officials, the home was sadly a total loss, and the local chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting the residents following the tragedy.

The fire is under routine investigation by the RCFR Fire Marshal’s Office.

A large fire engulfed a home in Walterhill (RCFR)

A large fire engulfed a home in Walterhill (RCFR)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.