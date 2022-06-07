Downtown restaurants prepare for CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Downtown and nearby restaurants are preparing for CMA Fest this year. It’s been three years since it’s been held because of the pandemic.

News4 checked in with some local restaurants about their staffing plans and how they’re preparing for the large crowds ahead of CMA Fest 2022.

“We’ve been very lucky we’ve actually got plenty of employees here. We’re just ready for the party,” said Jim Stimson, owner and general manager of Big Jimmy’s and The Stillery on Second Avenue.

Stimson says they’re ready for the influx of even more people on Broadway and near Second Avenue. He’s hoping they’ll bring a hearty appetite.

“We’re just upping our supply order a little bit and trying to get some extra food in house,” said Stimson.

Tailgate Brewery has multiple locations throughout Nashville. They are known for a variety of draft beers and pizza. With CMA Fest just days away, Marketing Manager Liz Tarry says a plan is in place.

“Our kitchen managers are working all the time making sure we have the right stock levels for anything we’re going to sell this weekend. We’re making sure that our draft list is stocked, that we have the right amount of beer,” said Tarry.

Despite the worker shortage, both restaurants I spoke with say, luckily, they’re well-staffed.

“Over the last month or so, we’ve seen a big increase in people filling out applications. I don’t know if it’s new folks moving to town or just people looking to be down here for the summer,” said Stimson.

Tailgate says they haven’t had issues with the employment shortage, and they’re now offering their employees complete coverage healthcare, starting in July.

“We pride ourselves on great customer service, and so much of that comes from our people, so we have to treat our people right and make this a great place to work. So, we pay free healthcare to every one of our 150 team members. In addition, we just announced a match for our 401k program,” said Tarry.

Tarry says they’ll have the draft wall stacked, can coolers, and all the beer ready for those who stop by.

“So, we’re making sure we have the right variety for folks coming in,” said Tarry.

